Friendly Enniskillen wins another top tourism award

ENNISKILLEN has been named one of the most welcoming places in the UK.

This was revealed as part of the Traveller Review Awards for 2023, which was based on a pool of over 240 million verified customer reviews on Booking.com.

The county town ranked fourth in the top 20 most welcoming cities behind Kirkwall, the largest town in Orkney, and Newcastle and Newry in County Down.

“Enniskillen, in Northern Ireland is another location holding its ground in the top five from 2022 – and no wonder, it’s stunning,” a spokesperson for Booking.com said.

“Located in the centre of County Fermanagh, Enniskillen is surrounded by picturesque scenery, vast lakes, and natural beauty.

“When you’ve had your fill of landscapes and walks – or if you need a wet-weather option – you can visit a castle, gallery, museum, or even a cosy café, and soak up Enniskillen’s warm hospitality.

“Be at one with nature in the countryside, boost your mental health and unwind in this pretty town, where you’ll soon forget you haven’t actually left the UK!”

The popular online travel agency also gave Willowbank House B&B in Enniskillen a special mention.

“Surrounded by water, it’s no surprise that there are fifteen fishing piers within 350 yards of Willowbank House B&B,” Booking.com said.

“Wake up to a delicious home-cooked and locally sourced breakfast whilst you admire the views of Lough Erne from the property, then spend the day exploring the local area.

“If fishing’s not your thing, try exploring the nearby Marble Arch Caves, visit Enniskillen Castle, or take a trip to Devenish Island.

“You won’t have to travel far to see the best of the area, and you’ll soon see why Enniskillen keeps featuring in Booking.com’s top destinations year on year.”

The Booking.com list was compiled after destinations were sorted by the total share of Traveller Review Awards 2023 recipients when compared to the total number of eligible properties in that city (accommodation only). Destinations also had to have an above-average number of winners to be included on this list (500 award recipients or higher for cities) and were curated for geographic spread.

It was the second prestigious travel award for Enniskillen after it was named one of the best places to live in Northern Ireland In the influential Sunday Times Best Places to Live 2023 guide.

Enniskillen’s charm revolved around its “access to the wild and wonderful watery playground of Lough Erne”, the Sunday Times judges said.

