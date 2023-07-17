+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh man who died in Sligo rally named

Fermanagh man who died in Sligo rally named

Posted: 9:26 am July 17, 2023

THE FERMANAGH man who passed away following a crash at yesterday’s Sligo Stages Rally has been named as Daire Maguire.

Newtownbutler man Daire was the co-driver in a car along with Cavan driver Gene McDonald, who also sadly passed away after their Ford Escort crashed into a wall near Ballymote. Both men were well known on the rally circuit and were highly experienced drivers.

An Garda Siochana are investigating the tragedy, and yesterday appealed to anyone with video of what happened not to post it online, and to instead bring it to the gardai.

Advertisement

Confirming two people had died yesterday evening, Motorsport Ireland expressed its sympathy to the families and friends of Daire and Gene.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident,” the statement continued.
It added an investigation had already begun into the tragedy, “Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this incident occurred.”

Related posts:

UPDATE: Two die in Sligo rally crash Sligo rally halted after serious collision Pensioners forced to cancel appointments at Altnagelvin

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:26 am July 17, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA