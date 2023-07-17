Fermanagh man who died in Sligo rally named

THE FERMANAGH man who passed away following a crash at yesterday’s Sligo Stages Rally has been named as Daire Maguire.

Newtownbutler man Daire was the co-driver in a car along with Cavan driver Gene McDonald, who also sadly passed away after their Ford Escort crashed into a wall near Ballymote. Both men were well known on the rally circuit and were highly experienced drivers.

An Garda Siochana are investigating the tragedy, and yesterday appealed to anyone with video of what happened not to post it online, and to instead bring it to the gardai.

Confirming two people had died yesterday evening, Motorsport Ireland expressed its sympathy to the families and friends of Daire and Gene.

“Motorsport Ireland also extends its sympathies to the members of Connacht Motor Club and everyone involved with organising today’s event who reacted so quickly and professionally to the incident,” the statement continued.

It added an investigation had already begun into the tragedy, “Motorsport Ireland and its affiliated clubs are recognised internationally for operating to the highest standards of motorsport safety for competitors and spectators in line with the best practice of the FIA.

“Motorsport Ireland has begun a full investigation with the relevant authorities into the events at today’s event to establish how this incident occurred.”