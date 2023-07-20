Fermanagh rowers prove to be among the best in Ireland

THE Enniskilen Royal Boat Club J18 crew achieved the ‘Holy Grail of Irish Junior Rowing’ after they were crowned Irish champions at the major regatta which took place at Inniscarra in Cork.

Due to the inclement and blustery weather in the Munster county, the Irish Rowing Championships were in doubt but the three-day regatta took place, with all activities compressed into one day, on Sunday.

Against old rivals, Galway’s St Joseph’s College, the J18 eight crew from Enniskillen, made up of stroke Marcus Davis-Kuntze, Austin Cassidy, Oliver Khew, Callum Timoney, Oran Harry, George Kernoghan, Katelyn Fee, Nathan Kelly and Kyle Abraham, held strong over the two kilometre windy route.

