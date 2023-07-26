Damian makes the cut

Lough Erne Resort PGA golf professional Damian Mooney has qualified to play in the Senior Open Championship

An Enniskillen resident is set to rub shoulders with some golfing legends this week when he takes part in the Senior Open Championship.

Lough Erne Resort PGA golf professional Damian Mooney will tee off in the first round tomorrow (Thursday) at Royal Porthcrawl, Wales after qualifying for the prestigious event.

The 55-year-old shot a magnificent seven under par 65 at Machynys Peninsula Golf Club in Wales on his way to booking a place in the tournament where fellow Irishman Darren Clarke will be defending the title he won in 2022.

