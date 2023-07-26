Daley and Barrett gear up for Ireland U20s game in Rome

Enniskillen players India Daley and Sophie Barrett are among a 26-player Ireland Under 20s squad preparing for their first game against Scotland, in a sweltering Rome.

The Irish squad has been acclimatising to the soaring temperatures during a week long training camp at the Stadio Tommaso Fattori in L’Aquila, ahead of their first match with the Scots this Friday.

They will play two 40-minute matches, with the hosts Italy providing the opposition for their second match.

Daley is relishing the opportunity the tour will provide;

“I think this trip to Italy will be good for everybody, including myself, as it helps bridge the gap between 18s and senior women because it’s a huge gap to jump up to. Hopefully, it will give a lot of people a bit of game time and (the chance to get) noticed.

“Training in the heat is tough but it’s really good and we’re getting through it, even if it is 37 degrees! We’re getting our recovery and stuff (though),” said the talented Enniskillen player.

On Wednesday (today), Daley and Barrett were named in the Ulster Senior Women’s Interpro squad by Head Coach, Murray Houston.

A 37-player squad has been named, as the team prepare for the curtain-raiser against reigning champions, Munster, at City of Armagh RFC on Saturday 12 August.

IRELAND WOMEN’S UNDER-20 Squad (2023 Italy Tour):

Backs (12) –

Abby Moyles (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Cara Martin (Navan RFC/Leinster)

Clara Barrett (Ballina RFC/Connacht)

Ellen Boylan (Blackrock College RFC/Leinster)

Emma Tilly (MU Barnhall RFC/Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Eva Sterritt (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kate Flannery (UL Bohemian RFC/Munster)

Katie Whelan (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Kayla Waldron (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Laoise McGonagle (Galwegians RFC/Connacht)

Leah Tarpey (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Willow Bell (Sale Sharks/IQ Rugby)

Forwards (14) –

Amy O’Mahony (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Caoimhe Guinan (Tullamore RFC/Leinster)

Hannah Wilson (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

India Daley (Cooke RFC/Ulster)

Ivana Kiripati (Buccaneers RFC/Connacht)

Jane Neill (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Karly Tierney (Tuam/Oughterard RFC/Connacht)

Maebh Clenaghan (Queen’s University Belfast RFC/Ulster)

Megan Collis (Railway Union RFC/Leinster)

Niamh O’Dowd (Old Belvedere RFC/Leinster)

Ruth Campbell (MU Barnhall RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Delaney (Cill Dara RFC/Leinster)

Sarah Shrestha (Loughborough University/Ulster)

Sophie Barrett (Enniskillen RFC/Ulster)