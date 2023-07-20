+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineDáire Maguire laid to rest in Newtowbutler
Rally drivers from across Ireland gathered in Newtownbutler this morning to say goodbye to Dáire Maguire.

Dáire Maguire laid to rest in Newtowbutler

Posted: 11:59 am July 20, 2023

A LARGE crowd gathered at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler this morning to say goodbye to popular local rally driver Dáire Maguire.

Dáire passed away following a tragic accident at the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday, which also claimed the life of Cavan driver Gene McDonald.

Joining Dáire’s family, friends and the local community for the sad occasion were members of the rallying community from across Ireland, with many more tuning into the funeral Mass from across the world.

Advertisement

The service heard how the 46-year-old Lisnaskea man was a much-loved and proud father and husband, who was an avid music fan, and who passionate about cars and the sport he had been heavily involved in for over 20 years.

The Maguire family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to the Motorsport Ireland Benevolent Fund c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 OLA.

Related posts:

Fermanagh man who died in Sligo rally named Family of Sligo crash victim ‘shattered’ by loss UPDATE: Two die in Sligo rally crash

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 11:59 am July 20, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA