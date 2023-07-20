Dáire Maguire laid to rest in Newtowbutler

Rally drivers from across Ireland gathered in Newtownbutler this morning to say goodbye to Dáire Maguire.

A LARGE crowd gathered at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Newtownbutler this morning to say goodbye to popular local rally driver Dáire Maguire.

Dáire passed away following a tragic accident at the Sligo Stages Rally on Sunday, which also claimed the life of Cavan driver Gene McDonald.

Joining Dáire’s family, friends and the local community for the sad occasion were members of the rallying community from across Ireland, with many more tuning into the funeral Mass from across the world.

The service heard how the 46-year-old Lisnaskea man was a much-loved and proud father and husband, who was an avid music fan, and who passionate about cars and the sport he had been heavily involved in for over 20 years.

The Maguire family have asked for donations in lieu of flowers to the Motorsport Ireland Benevolent Fund c/o Swift & McCaffrey Funeral Directors, Lisnaskea BT92 OLA.