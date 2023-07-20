Belle Isle up for sale – but it will cost you

FANCY being the owner of the Belle Isle estate? Well here’s your chance.

There is one snag however – you’ll need a cool £7.5million in your backpocket to buy it.

The Lisbellaw-based estate has been placed on the market by Savills NI estate agents and stretches over 448 acres of land.

Included within the grounds are Belle Isle Castle, a walled garden and 17 cottages and apartments – which might prove handy when the in-laws pop by for a visit.

The current owner, James Hamilton, the fifth Duke of Abercorn, acquired the estate for his youngest son Lord Nicholas Hamilton back in 1991. The Duke’s family seat is currently at Baronscourt Estate near Newtownstewart in Co. Tyrone.

During the last 32 years, Belle Isle has become both a popular venue and tourist resort for those wishing to holiday in splendour within rural Fermanagh.

Since 2004, it has been the base for many a budding chef to test their culinary skills at the estate’s cooking school.

Of the estate, the official property listing said: “The estate infrastructure has been maintained to a high standard, while the estate itself has been well managed under the direction of the present owners.

“There is however scope for the next custodian of Belle Isle to develop or diversify the estate further and to make use of natural assets for those wishing to offset their carbon footprint or mitigate the effects of climate change.”

James Butler, a property agent for Savills NI, added: “Belle Isle Estate offers substantial income potential through its diversified revenue streams and provides its new custodian with the unique prospect to uphold and further enrich its historical legacy, as well as offering natural assets with opportunities for conservation.”

Both the Duke of Abercorn and Lord Hamilton have been approached for comment.

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007