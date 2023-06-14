We need to back ourselves going forward, says Murphy

Fermanagh's Courtney Murphy leads Down's Aoife Keown and Niamh King in the contest for possession.

Fermanagh defender, Courteney Murphy is in her sixth season playing intercounty football. In 2020, she was captain when Fermanagh beat Wicklow to win the All Ireland Junior Championship in an empty Parnell Park, due to Covid restrictions.

The Kinawley player didn’t play a part that day due to a hand injury but this weekend the journey starts again when Fermanagh play Carlow in their first round match.

26 year-old Murphy knows it will be a tough match and that they’ll need to be at their best to win, at the Dunleer venue, in Co Louth.

“Carlow will be much like ourselves, or similar enough, and they will be favourites to get out of it (Group B). It is about being hungry and bringing intensity ourselves. That is a big thing that we’ve talked about in training, that we need to be driving it from the pitch ourselves, and still enjoying it at the same time.”

Fermanagh will look to bounce back from their Ulster Final defeat at the end of May, when they lost to Down;

“We can take a lot from the Ulster Final, positives, but when you lose the game, it’s about bouncing back from it now. It’s a new competition and it’s just taking whatever learning’s we can from the Ulster Final and correcting them for Carlow at the weekend.”