Warning as dogs fall ill after swimming in local lough

A WARNING has been issued to Fermanagh dog walkers after vets reported a number of pets becoming seriously ill, and local reports of dogs even dying, after swimming in Lough Melvin over the past couple of days.

It is believed blue green algae, which is a common feature of fresh water lakes during the warmer months and is known to be toxic to animals, may be the cause of the sad incidents.

This morning, the PSNI issues the following statement, “Vets in the Fermanagh area have had a number of dogs seriously ill after swimming in Lough Melvin over the past 48 hours.

“The cause of this may be toxic blue green algae, combined with high body temperatures due to the weather, and then entering the water leading to shock.

“Please do not bring your dogs swimming in stagnant lake waters! We will update you if we get any further information.”

The police statement comes after local artist Michelle Duffy posted to her Camlake Canvas Facebook page – which you can read here – that she was aware of a number of dogs that had passed away after swimming in the picturesque lough.

“It has just been brought to my attention that several dogs have died in the last 24hours of being on the shore of Lough Melvin at the park in Garrison,” she posted last night.

“There is no visible algae in the water but a sludge on the shoreline and several of the dogs rolled in. A distressed dog owner got in touch to say her dog last night died 25 minutes after being in contact with this sludge!”

Ms Duffy urged the public to share her warning “far and wide so no one else has to suffer the distress of loosing a beloved pet”, adding she was also concerned for her son who had swam in the water.

“This is not good, it’s a beautiful place loved by so many,” she said.