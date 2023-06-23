Village’s residents now ‘living in fear’

NASTY NEIGHBOURS… Residents have complained about anti-social behaviour at Rosnarick Close in Derrygonnelly.

RESIDENTS in Derrygonnelly are being terrorised, while police turn a blind eye.

These are the allegations being made by several tenants living in Rosnarick Close in the village, who say that they are regularly being intimidated.

A vicious attack and increased cases of anti-social behaviour have unsettled locals recently.

Residents in the estate allege that two individuals, in particular, are causing most of the problems.

“You don’t know what’s going to happen at night or sometimes during the day. You’re afraid of what you’ll hear at night. There have already been plenty of incidents,” one frightened resident said.

“The police don’t seem to help. They keep telling you to report things that happen but because they do nothing about it you get to a stage where you don’t bother reporting anything at all.”

“They keep saying they have received no reports.”

The resident believed that the recent spate of anti-social behaviour is because people with criminal backgrounds have been rehoused in Derrygonnelly.

“No one wants to live in Rosnarick Close because of what has been going on here. It used to be a lovely place for families and for the elderly but not anymore. It’s not safe for anyone,” the person revealed.

“This one man is so unpredictable. You are walking on eggshells the whole time. You don’t know how he is going to act. He could turn on you for nothing.”

In response, a Housing Executive spokesperson said: “Anyone presenting to us as homeless will be assessed in line with the relevant legislation and will be placed on the housing waiting list.

“Each applicant may choose as many areas of housing choice as they wish and these will be considered.”

Rural Housing said no incidents took place in their houses in the area.

However, another Rosnarick Close resident confirmed that the anti-social behaviour was happening on nearly a daily basis.

“At night all you hear is noise. There is all this banging, screaming and roaring. You’re never sure what is going to happen in the evening or at night. Before these people came here to live, it was a quiet country housing estate,” the angry resident said.

“Now you don’t know what’s going to happen next. Like the other night, you were wondering exactly what is going on in that house, with all the shouting and screaming.

“They should be removed from the park altogether. Why should we have to put up with this? These people have come into the park and are disturbing everyone.”

As well as the anti-social behaviour, a vicious attack also took place last week.

On Wednesday, June 14, a man was treated in hospital after a gang of five men broke into his home at Rosnarick Close at around 11.45pm and assaulted him.

A police investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place or may have CCTV footage, which can assist the investigation, is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 2547 14/06/23.