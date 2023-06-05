Transformers ready to land at Lady of the Lake Festival

OUTER space will feature in more ways than one at the Lady of the Lake Festival this year when it was revealed that the theme for the event will be Transformers.

Optimus Prime, Megatron and Bumblebee will be on the streets of Irvinestown, and the driving force behind Fermanagh’s annual summer showpiece, Joe Mahon, is expecting the occasion to be out of this world.

“Transformers will be taking over the town this year. Apparently, one of the Transformers is called Bumblebee, who doesn’t talk and only communicates through song. I’m going to teach him my hit song, ‘How Much is that Doggie in the Window?’,” he said.

“We’ll have a Transformers vehicle to bring the new Lady of the Lake in on before she is unveiled to everyone. It will be a good connection to our annual ‘Truck Convoy’ around the town too.

“The fancy dress parade will have plenty of children dressed up as Transformers and a lot of local businesses will get into the theme as well.”

This year the festival, which will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16, coincides with the release of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, a science fiction action film based on Hasbro’s Transformers toy line. The film is the seventh installment in the popular Transformers film series.

Another quirky connection to the event is the work of Irvinestown astronomer Andrew Graham. While working at Markree Observatory in County Sligo, he discovered the asteroid 9 Metis back in April 25, 1848.

Only eight minor planets were known before then and his discovery consequently attracted considerable attention.

“When I found out about Andrew Graham it was another link to Irvinestown, and it goes well with the Transformers outer space theme. The film is coming out in June, which is perfect timing,” Mr Mahon said.

“Our popular festival events will also be on like the donkey derby and Fair Day at Castle Irvine, Necarne, while a new one this year is a strongman competition.”