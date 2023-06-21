St Martin’s school chalks up half-century

There will be a Mass of Thanksgiving in Mary Queen of Peace Church this Friday 23rd June at 7pm to mark the 50th anniversary of St. Martin’s Primary School in Garrison

To mark the occasion, a Mass of Thanksgiving in Mary Queen of Peace Church will be held at 7pm.

The Mass will be hosted by Bishop Lawrence Duffy, Fr. Tiernach Beggan and Canon Michael McGourty and will be followed by ‘a walk down memory lane’ in the school.

All are welcome and while there will be no charge for entry, any donation to school funds will be welcome at the door.