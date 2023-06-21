+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineSt Martin’s school chalks up half-century
There will be a Mass of Thanksgiving in Mary Queen of Peace Church this Friday 23rd June at 7pm to mark the 50th anniversary of St. Martin’s Primary School in Garrison

St Martin’s school chalks up half-century

Posted: 2:37 pm June 21, 2023

THIS FRIDAY will bring in the 50th anniversary of St Martin’s Primary School in Garrison.

To mark the occasion, a Mass of Thanksgiving in Mary Queen of Peace Church will be held at 7pm. 

The Mass will be hosted by Bishop Lawrence Duffy, Fr. Tiernach Beggan and Canon Michael McGourty and will be followed by ‘a walk down memory lane’ in the school.

All are welcome and while there will be no charge for entry, any donation to school funds will be welcome at the door.

