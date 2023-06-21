Quigley in two minds about Fermanagh future

Seán Quigley says his intercounty future is ‘all up in the air at the minute’ after the season drew to a close a week and a half ago.
“It’s probably there in the back of my head that retirement is on its way but I’m still only 30 and there’s plenty of football in me if I want to commit to it. But, it’s whether you just have the levels of commitment to do it again,” he said.
Quigley had been carrying a groin injury in the early part of the season but played a huge role as Fermanagh secured promotion to Division Two.
While the Roslea man started fewer games than he’d have liked, his impact was telling with match-winning goals against Down and Antrim two standout moments.
“I was playing catch up all year. I played club football last year throughout the injury and it probably took me a wee while to get back. I never really got up to full fitness this year. I was playing in fits and starts and that’s not something you want to be doing,” said the 30 year-old.
