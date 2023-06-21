Quigley in two minds about Fermanagh future

Seán Quigley scores his side's first goal during the Tailteann Cup match against Laois.

Seán Quigley says his intercounty future is ‘all up in the air at the minute’ after the season drew to a close a week and a half ago.

“It’s probably there in the back of my head that retirement is on its way but I’m still only 30 and there’s plenty of football in me if I want to commit to it. But, it’s whether you just have the levels of commitment to do it again,” he said.

Quigley had been carrying a groin injury in the early part of the season but played a huge role as Fermanagh secured promotion to Division Two.

Advertisement

While the Roslea man started fewer games than he’d have liked, his impact was telling with match-winning goals against Down and Antrim two standout moments.

“I was playing catch up all year. I played club football last year throughout the injury and it probably took me a wee while to get back. I never really got up to full fitness this year. I was playing in fits and starts and that’s not something you want to be doing,” said the 30 year-old.

To read more, subscribe here; https://fermanaghherald.com/