+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAAQuigley in two minds about Fermanagh future
Seán Quigley scores his side's first goal during the Tailteann Cup match against Laois.

Quigley in two minds about Fermanagh future

Posted: 12:54 pm June 21, 2023
By Katrina Brennan
k.brennan@fermanaghherald.com

Seán Quigley says his intercounty future is ‘all up in the air at the minute’ after the season drew to a close a week and a half ago.

“It’s probably there in the back of my head that retirement is on its way but I’m still only 30 and there’s plenty of football in me if I want to commit to it. But, it’s whether you just have the levels of commitment to do it again,” he said.

Quigley had been carrying a groin injury in the early part of the season but played a huge role as Fermanagh secured promotion to Division Two.

Advertisement

While the Roslea man started fewer games than he’d have liked, his impact was telling with match-winning goals against Down and Antrim two standout moments.

“I was playing catch up all year. I played club football last year throughout the injury and it probably took me a wee while to get back. I never really got up to full fitness this year. I was playing in fits and starts and that’s not something you want to be doing,” said the 30 year-old.

To read more, subscribe here; https://fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Quigley fit to play as Erne men aim for Tailteann win ‘Destiny is still in our own hands’, says McCusker Donnelly wants big response in ‘winner takes all’ game

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:54 pm June 21, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA