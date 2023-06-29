Programme launched for Lady of the Lake Festival

LAUNCH... The programme for the Lady of the Lake Festival was launched at the Manor House Marine in Enniskillen.

The programme for the 2023 Lady of the Lake Festival in Irvinestown was launched at the Manor House Marine on Tuesday evening.

The theme this year is Transformers, and the festival will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16.

Popular annual events will include the donkey derby and Fair Day at Castle Irvine, Necarne, while a new one will be a strongman competition.

