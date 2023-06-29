+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Programme launched for Lady of the Lake Festival
LAUNCH... The programme for the Lady of the Lake Festival was launched at the Manor House Marine in Enniskillen.

Programme launched for Lady of the Lake Festival

Posted: 12:22 pm June 29, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com
The programme for the 2023 Lady of the Lake Festival in Irvinestown was launched at the Manor House Marine on Tuesday evening.
 
The theme this year is Transformers, and the festival will run from Friday, July 7 to Sunday, July 16.
 
Popular annual events will include the donkey derby and Fair Day at Castle Irvine, Necarne, while a new one will be a strongman competition.
 
To read more on this story see this week's Fermanagh Herald.

New wicker Lady for 40th festival

Drink Wise Age Well and ARC Healthy Living volunteers have created a new 8 feet tall wicker lady which...

