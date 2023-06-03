+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlinePriest shortages to hit funeral masses
MASS PROBLEMS... Fr Gary Donegan.

Priest shortages to hit funeral masses

Posted: 10:00 am June 3, 2023
By John Carney
j.carney@fermanaghherald.com

A FERMANAGH cleric says that the falling number of priests will soon have a drastic impact on  funeral masses for Catholic families here.

Originally from Newtownbutler, Fr Gary Donegan was responding to a pastoral letter issued on Sunday by Bishop Donal McKeown warning that dwindling numbers of young people joining the priesthood in the Down and Connor Diocese means it will grow increasingly difficult to meet demand in the coming years.

With around 3,000 funerals and 800 marriages celebrated in the diocese each year, Bishop McKeown said meeting these “unsustainable expectations” was no longer possible.

Advertisement

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

 

Related posts:

Police Ombudsman to investigate murder of Jim Murphy Leisure centres’ hours reviewed but report is on hold Tamlaght burnt out car believed to be deliberate

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:00 am June 3, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA