Olympic hopefuls receive grants

FINANCIAL SUPPORT… Fermanagh rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney have received grants from the Fermanagh Recreational Trust.

THREE outstanding local athletes have recently been awarded grants to help support their Olympic dreams.

The Fermanagh Recreational Trust is behind the grants and also announced they would be backing four local organisations to help create exciting new programmes for the county’s sporting talent.

Rowers Ross Corrigan and Nathan Timoney, who are training full-time in Cork with the Irish national team, received grants to go towards their travel and training costs.

Ross aims to get placed in the top seven at the World Championships in Belgrade in September and to also qualify for next year’s Olympics in Paris. Nathan is putting his studies at Queens University on hold to move into full-time training in Cork and maximise his chances of making the Olympic team.

Wrestler Darragh Love is competing in the under-23 category and hopes to compete for Great Britain at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Darragh must travel monthly to Manchester and to other training sessions in Coleraine, Carrickfergus and Dublin, as well as paying fees for competitions and specialist kit. His grant will help with these expenses.

The Trust is also providing grants to local organisations such as Enniskillen Running Club, to help them purchase new equipment for their Junior members. Other organisations supported include the County Fermanagh Supercup NI players where a grant will provide 36 13-16 year olds to engage in high-quality footballing activities in the Supercup NI this summer.

“We are delighted to be in a position to support our high achieving local sports stars Ross, Nathan and Darragh with these practical grant awards towards travel and equipment costs, helping towards their Olympic dreams,” James Cooper, trustee of the Fermanagh Recreational Trust, said.

“It’s also great to see these local organisations continue to develop their innovative programmes, increasing levels of participation by young people and the wider community. Congratulations and we wish all of them every success.”

The Fermanagh Recreational Trust, administered by grant-making charity the Fermanagh Trust, supports the organisation, development and funding of sporting/arts-based activities and facilities in Fermanagh with particular emphasis on young people and youth development. Constituted Sporting and/or Arts-based Organisations or Individuals based in Fermanagh may apply.

Applications for the next round of funding from the Fermanagh Recreational Trust will close on 31st August, 2023. For more information or to download an application form visit: www.fermanaghtrust.org