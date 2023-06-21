+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Gary Jennings and Rory Kennedy clips a bale as they battle in the top five at the weekend.

Noble and Jennings in the top ten mix at Donegal Rally

Posted: 6:09 pm June 21, 2023

After three days of action, during which competitors had to tackle the demanding Donegal International Rally stages in blazing sunshine and torrential rain, it was Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan who stood atop of the podium.

Many time British champion, Welshman, Matt Edwards and David Moynihan clinched second, while Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty put a block on an all Volkswagen Polo GTi R5 podium by taking third in their Hyundai i20 R5, in front of another VW driven by Meirion Evans and Jonathan Jackson in fourth.

The top Fermanagh finisher was Kesh native Gordon Noble, who again co-drove for Robert Barrable in their Citroen C3 Rally2 machine and they sealed fifth in front of Cookstown native, Ryan Loughran and navigator, Gareth Doherty, who were an impressive sixth in their Ford Fiesta and first in class 24.

Jonathan Greer and Niall Burns claimed seventh in another Citroen, just in front of Fermanagh’s standout performer behind the wheel over the weekend, Kesh’s Garry Jennings and Rory Kennedy, who were eighth.

Posted: 6:09 pm June 21, 2023
