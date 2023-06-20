Night of nostalgia at St Comhghall’s 40 year reunion

The class of 1983 enjoyed the get together.

THERE was no shortage of craic and nostalgia at the Donagh Clubhouse on Saturday night as the St Comhghall’s Class of ‘83 gathered for the first time since leaving the Lisnaskea school 40 years ago.

The hugely successful event had been years in the planning, and was all in aid of a very worthy local cause – the Ray of Light charity, set up in memory of the late Mickey McPhillips, who was also a member of Class of 83, and had first come up with the idea of a school reunion prior to his untimely passing.

Members of the McPhillips family, and other family members of class mates who have sadly passed away, joined the former students and staff from the school for the celebration, which include a fundraising raffle that was kindly supported by many local sponsors.

The organisers of the event, which raised £632 after costs for the Ray of Hope which will now go to helping fund local mental health supports, have extended a huge thank you to all who bought tickets, donated, attended on the night, or otherwise made it such a success.

The organisers have thanked all those who donated to the raffle on the night and supported the event. The sponsors included Cadco, Robbie Trotter, Michael Fee, K9 Kennels, Coffee Dock, Ireland from a Kite, Breege’s Salon Lisnaskea, Identity Hairdressers, Eugene’s Bar Maguiresbridge, Erne Bistro Lisnaskea, Jag, Donagh Clubhouse, Michaela Murphy, Joan May, Kate’s Krafts, Rita McHugh, Maureen McHugh, Frances McHugh, Clarke’s Chemist, Enniskillen Northern Ireland Hospice, Mystique Jerseys, Murray’s Cupcakes, Carolanne Smyth, Eurospar Lisnaskea. The McPhillps family also sponsored a lovely prize for a class-only raffle.

They have also paid a special thanks also to Donagh Clubhouse, GMH Hick, Liam Curran, Anne Curran and her son, Martin Brady and the Fermanagh Herald, and the Ray of Hope.

Finally, the organisers also paid a touching tribute to John McDermott from Brookeborough, who sadly passed away recently, and had been a member of the Class of ’83.