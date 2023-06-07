National Parks buys 1,000 hectares of Cuilcagh uplands

THE National Parks and Wildlife Service in the South has agreed to buy almost 1,000 hectares of upland habitat on Cuilcagh.

The plan, which is hoped will help contribute to the nature and biodiversity work already being carried out at the Cuilcagh Lakelands Geopark, was announced this morning by Tánaiste Micheál Martin.

The Cuilcagh Lakelands is the world’s first cross-border geopark, with the border traversing the top of the mountain famous for its ‘Stairway to Heaven’ boardwalk, and is jointly managed by both Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and Cavan County Council.

The ethos of the Geopark is to nurture and protect the local environment, helping provide social and economic benefits to its surrounding communities by helping them living in balance with nature.

Announcing the plan, Tánaiste Martin said, “Given the unique conservation value and remarkable concentration of upland habitats and species at this site, I am very pleased to announce that the National Parks and Wildlife Service has reached an agreement to purchase almost a 1000 hectares of land, which will allow them, and Cavan County Council, to support the aims of the Geopark, and protect the nature and biodiversity that is such a remarkable characteristic of this area.

“Through the government’s Shared Island Local Authority scheme, we are supporting development of a Cuilcagh Lakelands GeoPark plan for biodiversity conservation, climate action and regenerative tourism.

“I look forward to seeing that work completed later this year and to a deepening cross-border partnership on the Geopark, for the benefit of communities in this unique cross-border landscape.”

For more information, visit www.cuilcaghlakelands.org.