+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportSoccerMcKenna signs new contract at Ipswich Town
The X Faxtor... Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna has agreed a new contract.

McKenna signs new contract at Ipswich Town

Posted: 2:00 pm June 16, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

DESPITE speculation linking him with various managerial, posts including the Celtic hotseat, Kieran McKenna has agreed a new four-year contract at Ipswich Town.

Speaking to the official Tractor Boys website, the Coa man said he was ‘proud’ to be able to stay on at the club and lead them into Sky Bet Championship.

“I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay,” said McKenna to the Ipswich Town website.

Advertisement

“I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going.”

Check out Wednesday’s paper for more on McKenna’s contract extension with Ipswich.

Related posts:

Callaghan’s form continues with singles win ’Law Ladies ready for cup clash McQuade says this team has a point to prove

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:00 pm June 16, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA