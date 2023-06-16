McKenna signs new contract at Ipswich Town

DESPITE speculation linking him with various managerial, posts including the Celtic hotseat, Kieran McKenna has agreed a new four-year contract at Ipswich Town.

Speaking to the official Tractor Boys website, the Coa man said he was ‘proud’ to be able to stay on at the club and lead them into Sky Bet Championship.

“I’ve loved almost every minute of my time at the club so far and it’s a proud and joyous day to be able to extend my stay,” said McKenna to the Ipswich Town website.

“I look forward to leading the club in the challenges ahead. It’s clear to see the club is ambitious and moving in a positive direction, but we need to work hard each day to keep going.”

Check out Wednesday’s paper for more on McKenna’s contract extension with Ipswich.