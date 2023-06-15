+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Man hospitalised after gang breaks into home

Posted: 10:26 am June 15, 2023

A MAN is being treated in hospital after a gang of five men broke into his home in Derrygonnelly last night and assaulted him and his partner.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses of the alleged aggravated burglary, which took place at Rosnarick Close in Derrygonnelly before 11.45pm last night.

Five men entered the property and assaulted the man and his partner.

“The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries, the extent of which are unknown at this time,” said a police spokesman.

“The suspects left the scene on foot towards the Fairgreen area of the town.

“An investigation is underway and anyone who was in the area at the time the attack took place or may have CCTV footage which can assist the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting reference number 2547 14/06/23.

“You can also submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

