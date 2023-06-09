’Law Ladies ready for cup clash

Lisbellaw United Ladies sit second in the NIWFA Division 4 table, just three points behind league leaders Lisburn Distillery Ladies, after a comprehensive 14-0 away win against Comber Rec Ladies Reserves.

Played at the Billy Neill Centre in Belfast on Wednesday, Gareth McGuckian’s side ran out convincing winners with Gracie Elliott and

Susan Surphlis scoring four goals each.

Sasha Funston scored three and Anna McGolan, Laura Grew and Elaine Maguire all bagged a goal in their dominant rampage against the Lisburn side.

“It was a good win,” said the ‘Law ladies’ manager, “after losing to Lisburn, the last couple of weeks have been difficult but I’m pleased with the way that we have reacted.”

Lisbellaw has won five of their six games, scoring 33 goals. McGuckian is pleased with how his team has been playing this season and he feels that promotion to Division 3 is a real possibility.

“Everything is going well. The defeat against Lisburn was our first ever defeat in two seasons and it was a wake up call for us,” he admitted.

“Of course you want to win the league, but to get promotion is the most important, and we are still in the hunt for that and hopefully we can achieve those goals.”

There’s plenty of talent in the Lisbellaw squad and McGuckian is happy with the quality in his 28-player panel.

“I’m personally loving every moment of it and I think the girls are enjoying it,” he said.

“From one to 28, you can replace them and they still have that standard and at this time of year, you need this squad (depth).”

On Friday, Lisbellaw United Ladies turn their attention to Division 4 League Cup action when they host Draperstown Celtic Diamonds at the Castle Park Centre, in Lisnaskea.

The ‘Law manager is expecting a tough challenge from the Derry side.

“They’re (Draperstown Celtic Diamonds) coming to us with nothing to lose and they’re going to put it up to us,” he anticipates.

“We’re the favourites to win this game, but they have a very good young side, and we need to take full advantage of our home advantage.”