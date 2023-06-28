+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Garrett Cavanagh is tackled by Aoghan Kelm

Kelm goal clinches win for Erne Gaels at the death

Posted: 4:15 pm June 28, 2023

Erne Gaels 2-7

Belnaleck 1-9

Aoghan Kelm hit a late goal for Erne Gaels on Friday evening to secure both points in a closely fought encounter in Belleek.

Both sides will have strong ambitions this season of doing something special with reigning league champions Erne Gaels looking to hold onto their crown.

While Belnaleck, with new manager Nigel Seaney, has been going really well to date.

It was a pleasing start for Erne Gaels manager Seamus Ryder;

“I am very happy to get a win and it was a tough game but thankfully we came through it. We will look for areas to improve on as we have another massive battle away to St Patrick’s Donagh this Friday evening.

“We have had it tough in Donagh the last few years and I know this Friday will be no different. We know it’s going to be a tough game and we need to be switched on from the very start as St Pat’s will be gunning for points on the board.”

Shane Rooney and Ciaran McBrien got both sides going with frees, while Aoghan Kelm pointed brilliantly after a superb low ball played in by Ryan Lyons.

