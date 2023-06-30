+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Gruelling FEARmanagh set to return this year
John McGurn from Derrygonnelly.

Gruelling FEARmanagh set to return this year

Posted: 11:40 am June 30, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

THE hugely grueling Fermanagh Endurance Adventure Race, known to many as ‘FEAR’, is set to return later this year.

Since its first event in 2013, the adventure race, which is organised by the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, has gone from strength to strength, attracting large crowds from all over the county.

Around 300 fitness enthusiasts are expected to take part in the event in September, which challenges participants in trail running, cycling and kayaking along the long 74km course and the short 35km trek.

