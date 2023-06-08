Foster to host Twelfth on TV from Ballinamallard

FORMER Fermanagh MLA, Arlene Foster, will be hosting live TV coverage of the Ballinamallard Twelfth of July parade.

Foster, who was also First Minister, will present the show on GB News and will be joined by co-presenters, UUP leader Doug Beattie and former Cornonation Street actor, Enniskillen-born Charlie Lawson.

GB News covered last year’s Twelfth parade from Armagh after the BBC decided to end their own live coverage of the event.

Foster said: “I’m going to be based in Ballinamallard because that where the Co. Fermanagh parade is – which is always a really lovely parade with a great mixture of different bands. It’s always very relaxed and very family-focused.

“Dr Gavin Hughes is going to be with me again to give a historical perspective on the banners, bands and all of that. Charlie Lawson and Doug Beattie will be out and about in Ballinamallard.”

Foster, pictured left, also added that the broadcast will focus on Scottish Orangeism as many bands will be crossing the Irish Sea to take part in the parades across the North.

She continued: “We’re quite excited about it. It’s quite ambitious if I’m honest, but the management have been really supportive because the ratings last year were great, and they want to do it again this year in an even better way.

“We’re working very closely with the Grand Orange Lodge and we’re looking forward to the day. We want to bring some of the historical perspective as to why people parade on the Twelfth and what it’s all about.

“From a GB News audience point of view, people want to know, and I think it’s important we explain what it’s all about.”

