Fire fighters tackle blaze at house in Lisbellaw

Emergency services have dealt with a house fire on Main Street, Lisbellaw this morning.

The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the blaze shortly after 9am this morning. Two fire engines and a specialist aerial appliance were deployed to the scene.

An NIFRS spokesman said the incident has now been dealt with.

It is the second bad fire at a home in Fermanagh in the past week, with a home on the Levally Road, Monea also significantly damaged in a fire yesterday morning (Friday).