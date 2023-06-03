Fire fighters tackle blaze at house in Lisbellaw

Emergency services have dealt with a house fire on Main Street, Lisbellaw this morning.
The NI Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the blaze shortly after 9am this morning. Two fire engines and a specialist aerial appliance were deployed to the scene.
An NIFRS spokesman said the incident has now been dealt with.
Advertisement
It is the second bad fire at a home in Fermanagh in the past week, with a home on the Levally Road, Monea also significantly damaged in a fire yesterday morning (Friday).
To read more.. Subscribe to current edition
Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere
Posted: 11:48 am June 3, 2023