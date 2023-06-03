Enniskillen resident switches to natural gas

FOLLOWING a break down and mechanical failure in his oil boiler, Colm Carters made the switch to install natural gas into his home.

The Enniskillen man has been amazed by the benefits of the natural gas system, especially in the midst of the ever-worsening cost of living crisis which is having a devastating impact on the local community.

“If anyone was thinking of getting gas installed, I would tell them to definitely do it. I have no regrets,” said the happy Fermanagh man.

After linking up with SGN Natural Gas, Colm is pleased with the improvement that the new heating system has had on his home.

“The property looks and feels cleaner. I’m hoping for a spell of good weather so we can start putting out tables and chairs outside and making the most of the garden, and the removal of the tank in the attic means we now have so much extra space and storage up there. It’s brilliant,” said the Enniskillen man.

“The installation process was quick and easy, it took just one day. I was dreading a long installation process, but I’ve never seen anything as quick in my life.

“The team were very neat and tidy and they were in and out in no time,” added Colm.

The SGN Natural Gas system works off a mobile phone app and the local resident feels it is very easy to control heating and hot water usage in the household.

“I can turn the gas on and off as I like, and I only use hot water when I need to use it,” he explains.

“If we are out for a night I can just hit ‘boost’ and have the house heated before we come back. It’s great just walking into a warm home.”