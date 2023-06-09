Enniskillen ‘Croissant Run Club’ is a massive success

AN online fitness coach has set up her own social running group in Enniskillen, known as the ‘Croissant Run Club’, with the aim of helping people improve their physical and mental health and wellbeing.



Tara Gallagher, the host of ‘The Keep ‘er Lit Podcast’, which can be streamed on Apple or Spotify, is a highly-regarded fitness and mindset instructor in the town.

She first set up the ‘Croissant Run Club’ in London, and following her return to her native Fermanagh in January this year, she was encouraged to form the social run club in Enniskillen.

“I came up with the idea to take the pressure off running for speed or distance, as I had started to resent running, so I reframed it, made it fun and invited a friend,” explained the former Diagnostic Radiographer.

The group meet up in Enniskillen every Sunday, and after their run, jog or walk, they go into a café in town for a hot drink and a sweet treat.

Tara, pictured right, who has a whopping 32,300 followers on Instagram, publicised the ‘Croissant Run Club’ idea on social media and she received massive support, both locally and further afield.

“We have around 20 people every Sunday, sometimes 30, which is incredible,” she said proudly.

“Everyone who comes loves it as they meet new people, put themselves outside of their comfort zone and prove to themselves that they’re far more capable than they give themselves credit for.

“It’s honestly such a supportive group and the community buzz is definitely the best bit. It’s for everyone and we have people who walk and others who run,” said the popular fitness coach.”

Over recent weeks, the ‘Croissant Run Club’ attendance has grown and Tara feels that the group is giving people a platform where they can improve their physical health.

“Taking part in some form of regular exercise, whether that be in the gym or at your favourite jiving class, is so important. There is no perfect way to exercise and it will look different to everyone, but starting small will reduce your overwhelming feeling and give you the best chance to stick to it in the long run,” said Tara.

She also feels that having a cup of tea or coffee, and a croissant, with the group at a café in town like FOLK, is very beneficial for your mental health and wellbeing.

“I found that moving back to Fermanagh, it can be lonely and quite hard to meet new people,” explains the fitness coach, “I can already see some friendships blooming amongst the regulars.”