Donnelly wants big response in ‘winner takes all’ game

The last time Fermanagh played Laois was in March last year, in the league, and the Erne men came out on top that day, 3-15 to 3-09.

Seán Quigley and Ciaran Corrigan were in flying form, scoring 1-5 and 1-3 respectively and in truth, Fermanagh should’ve won by more.

This weekend, Fermanagh will need their forwards to be firing on all cylinders because Laois can open you up, warns Fermanagh manager, Kieran Donnelly;

“We know from before that they’re (Laois) a very big, physical team. They play a lot of direct football and they’ve racked up a lot of scores,” said the Erne boss.

Throughout the Division 4 league, Leinster Championship and Tailteann Cup campaign, Laois has been very impressive up front, accumulating a staggering 21-165, an average of 19 points per game.

“They are all fairly prolific and they have players that can finish,” said Donnelly.

“That is going to be their key strength, and with their physicality, that’s something that we’re going to have to be very careful of on Saturday.”

This weekend’s game is a must win match for Fermanagh, with the winner progressing to the quarter-final, while the loser will be dumped out of the competition.

Donnelly is confident that his players will rise to the challenge though.