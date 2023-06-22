+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportCrews perform well ahead of July’s Irish Championships
Harry Coalter, Jake Sembhi, Lorcan Sreenivasan, Ryan Toppin and cox Grace Collins.

Crews perform well ahead of July’s Irish Championships

Posted: 3:14 pm June 22, 2023

Enniskillen took a strong team to Athlone to compete in the last major rowing event before the Irish Rowing Championships in Cork in July.

With over 70 races on the straight course with no lanes, similar to the Inniscara course where the Championships will be held, it was good preparation for the 77 Enniskillen crews entered.

The day got off to a good start with the J13 quad crew securing a first win with Brooke Ewing, Eva Fowler, Flavia Remedios, Penny Huddlestone, and cox Oliver McNeary rowing well to overcome Shannon and Colaiste Iognaid.

Advertisement

The J14 quad of Abbey Johnston, Ciara Sreenivasan, Aoibhin Campbell, Amy Williamson won in a five-boat final just ahead of Newry and Athlone. Thanks to Luke Bailey for stepping in as cox.

Isabella Wright and Emily Black scored good wins in both the J14 and J16 doubles event.

To read more, subscribe here; https://fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Corrigan and Timoney bid for place at European Champs Local athletes excel at Ulster Schools’ Finals Olympic hopefuls receive grants

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:14 pm June 22, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA