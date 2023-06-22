Crews perform well ahead of July’s Irish Championships

Enniskillen took a strong team to Athlone to compete in the last major rowing event before the Irish Rowing Championships in Cork in July.

With over 70 races on the straight course with no lanes, similar to the Inniscara course where the Championships will be held, it was good preparation for the 77 Enniskillen crews entered.

The day got off to a good start with the J13 quad crew securing a first win with Brooke Ewing, Eva Fowler, Flavia Remedios, Penny Huddlestone, and cox Oliver McNeary rowing well to overcome Shannon and Colaiste Iognaid.

Advertisement

The J14 quad of Abbey Johnston, Ciara Sreenivasan, Aoibhin Campbell, Amy Williamson won in a five-boat final just ahead of Newry and Athlone. Thanks to Luke Bailey for stepping in as cox.

Isabella Wright and Emily Black scored good wins in both the J14 and J16 doubles event.

To read more, subscribe here; https://fermanaghherald.com/