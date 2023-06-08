Council has no plans to develop campervan facilities

No overnight stays or camping signs at the Round O Park, Enniskillen.

THERE are no plans to provide facilities for visiting campervans say the Council.

Demand for designated spots for campervans have increased with those in favour arguing of the potential boost to the local economy that those tourists would bring.

The Herald asked the Council if they would be establishing campervan facilities only for them to reply that they would not be doing so.

A spokeswoman said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, through its website and tourism marketing and promotion for the district undertaken by Fermanagh Lakeland Tourism, provides visitor information on an extensive network of privately operated, licensed caravan and motorhome parks across the District.

“The Council proactively engages with motorhome and camper van drivers to signpost them to that network of licensed sites.

“Given the extent of private sector facilities which currently exist within the district, the Council has no plans to develop Council provision of overnight stay facilities for motorhomes, camper vans and caravans.”

The Herald further asked that given such facilities has seen tourism in Co. Donegal and the north coast of Co. Derry flourish, did the Council not recognise the financial boost campervan tourism could bring to Enniskillen?

“The Council recognises the financial benefit that all visitors, including motorhome owners and their families, bring to local hospitality, tourism, activity and retail businesses in the District and the Council welcomes the contribution that this makes to sustainable local economic growth,” added the spokeswoman.

“The Council works constructively with businesses, including tourism and hospitality businesses, to provide ongoing business support services and works with our local communities and charities to attract and host a range of events to the District which draw in visitors from across these islands and further afield.”

Asked if the Council were aware of the bad word of mouth press Enniskillen was getting amongst the campervan community, the spokeswoman replied: “The Council continues to promote all parts of the Fermanagh and Omagh District Council area, including Enniskillen, as a welcoming, enjoyable and unique destination for all visitors including for those with motorhomes, camper vans and caravans.

“We also recognise the regional, national and international appeal of the District as a holiday destination and remain committed to working in partnership with local businesses and communities to deliver sustainable tourism opportunities.

“The Council will continue to sustainably develop and promote the District as a destination of choice for visitors through the delivery of the Visitor Experience Development Plan, which was developed in conjunction with Tourism NI and Waterways Ireland.”