Cars involved in a crash at Bellanaleck

TWO vehicles have been involved in a smash in Bellanaleck.
Police in Enniskillen are currently at the scene of a traffic collision on the Swanlinbar Road.
Also in attendance are crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service.
No roads have been closed at this time.
Posted: 2:19 pm June 2, 2023