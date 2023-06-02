+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Cars involved in a crash at Bellanaleck

Posted: 2:19 pm June 2, 2023

TWO vehicles have been involved in a smash in Bellanaleck.

Police in Enniskillen are currently at the scene of a traffic collision on the Swanlinbar Road.

Also in attendance are crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service and Ambulance Service.

No roads have been closed at this time.

