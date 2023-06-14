Bogue and King honoured by Queen’s GAA Club

TEMPO man Tiarnan Bogue has been awarded the 2023 Cormac McAnallen Medal for his contribution to Queen’s University GAA Club both on and off the field.

Bogue and Newtownbutler’s Diarmaid King were the recipients of the two GAA awards, with King picking up the Brian Conlon Scholarship Award, which is presented to a first-year player at Queen’s University for their outstanding potential on and off the field of play.

Bogue captained the Queen’s Sigerson team this year and became the ninth recipient of the prestigious award. The 24 year-old will graduate next month after studying medicine at Queen’s and plans to take up a post at the end of July as a foundation doctor in the South West Acute Hospital.

The Tempo man who becomes the first Fermanagh player to receive the award, said it was a great honour;

“I feel very grateful to have been able to involve myself within Queen’s GAA over the past five years. Playing third-level football has provided me with the opportunity to play with and against some of the country’s top players, as well as providing particular highlights in terms of university life.

“When I heard I would be receiving the Cormac McAnallen Medal, I was both honoured and humbled to have been recognised as displaying some of the characteristics and traits that Cormac embodied during his time at university.

“I feel Fermanagh are under represented when it comes to third level football, but it gave me great pride to receive the award along with Diarmaid (King).”