Business raises funds for Motor Neurone Disease

RUNNERS took to the streets around Florencecourt to help raise £4,500 for the Motor Neurone Disease Association (MNDA).

The 5k/10k runs were organised by local environmental firm, Greentown, following last year’s family day fundraiser.

Greentown sadly lost a valued colleague, Davy Doogan, to Motor Neurone Disease in 2021 and have been organising their annual events in memory of him and to raise money and awareness for MNDA.

Donna Kerr, Office Manager at Greentown Environmental said: “Davy had been with the company for around six or seven years. Some of his relations still work here so there would be a close connection with Greentown.

“He worked with John-Ross (Armstrong) who is the Managing Director. It was the company’s idea to organise this in memory of Davy and to try and raise funds for MND.

“We hosted an event last year – a family fun day – for the same charity and we decided that this year we would try and co-ordinate a 5k and a 10k walk and run.

“In terms of organising that, we were fortunate enough to have the traffic management company linked to the Greentown business and use their skills to navigate the traffic and ensure we provide a safe race for all those who take part.

“We are very proud of how this event went and we would like to thank all the volunteers and sponsors who helped make the day the success that it was.”

The overall 10k winner and first female across the finish line was Neidine McIntyre and the first male finishing shortly behind Neidine was James Murphy. Both runners won a Galgorm Experience voucher.

The overall 5k winner and first male over the line was Conan McCaughey who won a £100 meal voucher from the Tullymill Restaurant.

Conan was followed shortly by the first female 5k winner Cathy Maguire, who won a Sunday Lunch for two voucher courtesy of the Killyhevlin Hotel.

