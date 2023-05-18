Voting “steady” at Fermanagh polling stations

Voter turnout in today’s local election appears to be healthy across Fermanagh, as the community has its say on who will represent it in the next Council.

Polling stations opened at 7am and will remain open until 10pm this evening. When the Herald attended Holy Trinity PS polling station in Enniskillen this morning, turnout was described as “very steady,” with turn out reported to be equally steady at stations around the county.

Voters are reminded to bring a valid form of photographic idea along with their voting cards, although your identity document does not have to be current, so don’t worry if your passport is out of date.

Here in the North, local elections always use the single transferable vote system, which means when you go into the booth to vote you put a number ‘1’ in the box beside your preferred candidate. You can then also add in a number two, three, four, and as far down the ballot you wish to go, in order of preference.

Counting of the votes will begin tomorrow in Omagh, and will continue into Saturday. Keep up to date with all the results as they happen over the weekend via our live blog here.

For full coverage and analysis see next week’s Fermanagh Herald.