Tamlaght burnt out car believed to be deliberate

A BURNT out car found in Tamlaght is believed to have been deliberate.

On Monday, may 15 at 2.15am, the Fire Service received a report of car of a fire on Belfast Road. A crew from Enniskillen was dispatched whereby they found the vehicle on flames near the Orange Hall in the village.

A Northern Ireland Fire Service spokeswoman said: “The Fire Service was called to a car on fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 3.02am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

The PSNI confirmed that they also attended the scene and are now making enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 425 of 15/05/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or can be made online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport

The blaze come 24 hours after another car fire that took place on the Irvinestown to Enniskillen road.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 139 of 12/05/23.