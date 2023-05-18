+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineTamlaght burnt out car believed to be deliberate
A car was found burnt out in the village of Tamlaght.

Tamlaght burnt out car believed to be deliberate

Posted: 2:51 pm May 18, 2023
By Matthew Leslie
m.leslie@fermanaghherald.com

A BURNT out car found in Tamlaght is believed to have been deliberate.

On Monday, may 15 at 2.15am, the Fire Service received a report of car of a fire on Belfast Road. A crew from Enniskillen was dispatched whereby they found the vehicle on flames near the Orange Hall in the village.

A Northern Ireland Fire Service spokeswoman said: “The Fire Service was called to a car on fire. Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus used 1 jet to extinguish the fire. The incident was dealt with by 3.02am and the cause of the fire is believed to be deliberate ignition.”

Advertisement

The PSNI confirmed that they also attended the scene and are now making enquiries. Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference number 425 of 15/05/23.

Information can also be provided anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or can be made online at www.psni.police.uk/makeareport  

The blaze come 24 hours after another car fire that took place on the Irvinestown to Enniskillen road. 

Police are appealing for anyone with information to contact them on 101, quoting reference number 139 of 12/05/23.

Related posts:

LisnaskeaDrugs raid suspect found under dirty laundry incidentMan due in court over Enniskillen glassing incident Village at mercy of ‘criminals’ from other districts

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 2:51 pm May 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA