Roscommon game is the final chance to stay up

It’s last chance saloon for the Fermanagh hurlers on Saturday as they bid to save their Nickey Rackard Cup status by beating Roscommon, in Athleague.

Heading into the final game, the Erne men sit second from the bottom of the table, level on points with Louth, on one point apiece. With relegation looming, Baldwin is urging his players to ‘dig deep’ one last time.

“We have to look at this game as if it’s a final, a final to stay in the Nickey Rackard,” said a firm Erne boss, “it’s something as a group that we want to do, to stay in the competition.

“It would be a very poor season if we were relegated from both competitions and we’ve got one opportunity to stay up now.

“It’s all to play for and we’ve got to refocus, regroup, dig deep and go to that dark place when we can find that one percent to try and get us over the line,” said Baldwin.

Fermanagh led by seven-points at half time on Saturday against Armagh, but they ended up relinquishing that lead, losing by one point. The Erne boss was very disappointed with the second half display.

