+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportGAARoscommon game is the final chance to stay up
Fermanagh hurling manager, Joe Baldwin.

Roscommon game is the final chance to stay up

Posted: 12:39 pm May 18, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

It’s last chance saloon for the Fermanagh hurlers on Saturday as they bid to save their Nickey Rackard Cup status by beating Roscommon, in Athleague.

Heading into the final game, the Erne men sit second from the bottom of the table, level on points with Louth, on one point apiece. With relegation looming, Baldwin is urging his players to ‘dig deep’ one last time.

“We have to look at this game as if it’s a final, a final to stay in the Nickey Rackard,” said a firm Erne boss, “it’s something as a group that we want to do, to stay in the competition.

Advertisement

“It would be a very poor season if we were relegated from both competitions and we’ve got one opportunity to stay up now.

“It’s all to play for and we’ve got to refocus, regroup, dig deep and go to that dark place when we can find that one percent to try and get us over the line,” said Baldwin.

Fermanagh led by seven-points at half time on Saturday against Armagh, but they ended up relinquishing that lead, losing by one point. The Erne boss was very disappointed with the second half display.

To read more; https://fermanaghherald.com/

Related posts:

Glynn grabs first goal for Larne Time for Rory to celebrate with the ‘pigeon dance’ Quigley fit to play as Erne men aim for Tailteann win

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 12:39 pm May 18, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA