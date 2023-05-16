Rory Gallagher resigns as Derry GAA manager

DERRY GAA have confirmed Ciaran Meenagh will take over as the county’s senior football manager after announcing Rory Gallagher’s resignation as manager.

Meenagh was on board with former manager Damian McErlain and remained when Gallagher was appointed as the county’s new senior boss ahead of the 2020 season.

The Loughmacrory man was at the helm in Clones on Sunday for their penalty shootout win over Armagh after Gallagher “stepped back” from his manager role on Friday night.

Derry GAA issued the following statement to the media on Tuesday night:

“Derry GAA can today confirm Rory Gallagher has stepped down as the county’s senior football manager,

“Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role for the rest of the 2023 season.

“Derry GAA will be making no further commented at this time.”

The Oakleafers’ next game is the visit of Monaghan to Celtic Park on Saturday week as the All-Ireland groups stages commence.

Derry will then travel to Donegal before facing Clare at a neutral venue.