Quigley fit to play as Erne men aim for Tailteann win

Fermanagh’s Tailteann Cup kicks off this Sunday afternoon in Brewster Park (1pm throw-in) and Kieran Donnelly says his players have been training well since the Derry defeat;

“The boys have responded really well. They’ve taken confidence from having a good league and knowing we can’t be judged on that championship game.

“They’re very keen now to push on in the Tailteann, in the next few weeks.”

Fermanagh had a challenge match against Donegal on Sunday morning in Brewster Park and it’s not the first time they’ve pitted themselves against teams from a higher division;

“We’ve done that quite a bit and I think it has helped us. We played several division one teams. We played Mayo, Donegal and Monaghan this year and we felt it has helped us against that higher level of opposition. It’s something we’ve looked for this year, to contact teams in division one because you just have to do things a lot quicker and slicker against them.

“It was a good workout, we actually used it to give boys game time that haven’t been getting as much football, especially in the second half.”

Seán Quigley played a part in the Donegal challenge game after a hamstring injury ruled him out of the Ulster Championship match against Derry, and Donnelly confirmed that the Roslea man is fit to play this weekend;

“Seán is back in full training, that has cleared up for him now, which is good for the squad and adds competition again for places.