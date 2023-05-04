Police probe safeguarding allegations at college

POLICE are probing allegations of what they are calling ‘non recent inappropriate behaviour’ at Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen.
An inspection found the safeguarding arrangements at the college were unsatisfactory.
The school does not have a board of governors after nine of the 11 governors resigned.
The principal said the resignations were a temporary situation and the school would continue to function as normal.
