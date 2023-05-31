+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Police failed’ mother fatally stabbed by ex-partner
Concepta Leonard was killed in Maguiresbridge in 2017.

‘Police failed’ mother fatally stabbed by ex-partner

Posted: 10:03 am May 31, 2023
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

Concepta Leonard was killed in Maguiresbridge in 2017.

 

A MAGUIRESBRIDGE mother who was killed by her former partner was ‘let down by the state agencies’, her brother told an inquest at Belfast Coroner’s Court yesterday.

Advertisement

Concepta Leonard, aged 51, was stabbed by Peadar Phair at her home on May 15, 2017.

Her son Conor Gallagher who has Down’s syndrome and was 30 at the time, was also injured in the attack.

Mr Phair later took his own life.

Ms Leonard’s close friend Sinead McKenna described how terrified her friend had been after being threatened by Mr Phair and how they had established a rota to ensure people were with her as often as they could. 

Ms Leonard’s brother Fergal described how Mr Phair ‘isolated’ his sister from her family and questioned why he had not been detained after breaching an emergency non-molestation order.

In a statement Ms Leonard’s son Conor Gallagher described how Mr Phair had taken their phones and pulled a holy picture off the wall before forcing them upstairs to a bedroom where he stabbed Ms Leonard.

He said he saw his mother being stabbed but managed to retrieve the phones from Mr Phair’s pocket. He threw a house phone at him, telling him to put away the knife and go back to jail. 

Advertisement

The phone hit Mr Phair on the head but he stabbed Mr Gallagher in the stomach before leaving. 

Mr Leonard, giving evidence, said the family had reservations about Mr Phair due to his ‘bad reputation’

“Connie was such a good girl, she said to me everyone deserved a second chance,” he told the inquest.

He went on to say that the police assessed his sister as medium risk, which he queried, adding that they should have recognised Conor was also vulnerable. 

“I feel that Concepta was let down by some of the agencies. I think there was an opportunity missed whenever there were breaches in the non-molestation order to arrest Phair.”

The inquest continues.

 

Related posts:

Diamond company to continue Fermanagh exploration Children’s playgroup programme at risk thanks to cuts Rory Gallagher steps back as Derry GAA manager

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 10:03 am May 31, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA