New glasshouses erected at Florencecourt

FRESH PRODUCE… Ian Marshall, Senior Gardener, Florence Court with Kathy Dunphy, Senior Project Co-ordinator, encouraging gardeners to start sowing and planting for a summer display. The Kitchen Garden volunteers have been successful exhibitors at Fermanagh County Show in previous years.

TWO new glasshouses have been developed at Florence Court House with the aim of promoting community and volunteer engagement in the local community.

For the past number of months, a team of local workers and volunteers have been busy restoring the garden to its original character, as well as developing the glasshouses where the original structures where, when they were used to grow food and produce for the estate to live of in the 1930s.

Senior Gardener at Florencecourt, Ian Marshall, is pleased with how the glasshouses have turned out.

Advertisement

“Gardens aspire to be inspirational places where people can relax and enjoy themselves in beautiful surroundings. They are places where memories can be created and cherished,” he said proudly.

“The new glasshouses will provide an invaluable opportunity to both propagate in and provide a community hub, enabling us to build relationships with community groups, school groups, and educators.

“I very much hope that the restored garden and glasshouses at Florence Court will be a source of inspiration and delight for everyone who connects with it,” added the experienced gardener.

In the 1930s, there was 12 full-time gardeners working in the Kitchen Garden, which provided crops and produce for the Florencecourt estate. But after the Head Gardener left in 1947, the garden fell into decline and the glass houses were demolished over five decades ago.

The greenhouses have been restored due to funding received from the National Lottery Community Fund, the Landfill Community Fund and a staggering £410,000 from the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Heather McLachlan, the regional director for the National Trust, is pleased with how the new development has turned out.

“The opening of the glasshouses marks the beginning of a new chapter in the history of the garden and for those who enjoy it,” she proudly explained.

Advertisement

“It’s become part of the every day working of the garden and a vital community space, ensuring everyone is welcome.

“We’re making history at Florence Court and planting the seeds for a future where everyone is welcome to use the space for education, food production, building relationships and community resilience, is exciting and inspiring.”

It’s hoped that the community-led educational hub will provide opportunities where Fermanagh students with an interest in horticulture and community gardening will be able to avail of some internships.