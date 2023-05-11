Leisure centres’ hours reviewed but report is on hold

A report was commissioned by the Council on the weekend opening hours of Lakeland Forum, Enniskillen as well as the leisure centres in Lisnaskea and Irvinestown.

A REVIEW into the Sunday opening hours of Fermanagh’s leisure centres has been carried out but residents will have to wait before its findings are published.

The centres at Lakeland Forum (Enniskillen), Castle Park (Lisnaskea) and Bawnacre (Irvinestown) currently operate different hours on a Sunday in comparison to the Omagh Leisure Complex.

Currently, Omagh opens up its leisure centre on a Sunday between 10am to 5.30pm. However it’s a different story in Fermanagh.

The Lakeland Forum is only open for three and a half hours (2pm to 5.30pm) while the doors are firmly closed for Lisnaskea and Irvinestown residents wishing to work out in the gym or go for a swim.

With many not wishing to make the long trek to Omagh, demand for Fermanagh & Omagh District Council to have the same operating hours across the board has grown.

A Council spokeswoman said: “Fermanagh and Omagh District Council has carried out a full and detailed review of its operating procedures and processes across the four leisure centres in Irvinestown, Lisnaskea, Enniskillen and Omagh.

“This review has taken the form of analysis of current operating models, programme. classes and opening hours. It has involved extensive consultation with users, staff and trade unions.

“Recommendations and preferred options have been made with respect to opening hours, associated rotas, classes and coaching and associated terms and conditions for staff to staff and to trade unions.

“It is hoped that the Council will attain consent for its recommendations in the near future.

“At this time, the Council is not able to share the proposed operating model (including opening hours) as this may prejudice ongoing negotiations.”

The Herald asked the Council on a number of occasions as to when they expected negotiations to end and how soon afterwards would the review be published.

The Council eventually responded with a spokeswoman adding: “Negotiations are ongoing and we are unable to confirm at this time when they will be concluded.”

Meanwhile, a reader contacted The Herald to object to the Lakeland Forum being closed on the bank holiday but also restricting the swimming pool use in the early hours of the morning last week.

They said: “Closing on bank holiday is very unfair for children and parents as this surely would be their busiest day.

“The Forum has also have restricted morning swims and the pool is closed between 7am to 8am all week due to facilitating a private group. A lot of people need and are advised to swim before work by GPs for numerous ailments.”