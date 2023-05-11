+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeSportLee Johnston airlifted to hospital from NW200
Lee Johnston

Lee Johnston airlifted to hospital from NW200

Posted: 3:08 pm May 11, 2023

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, following a crash in the Supersport qualifying session at the North West 200 today (Thursday). 

Johnston’s injuries are ‘not critical’ according to Event Director, Mervyn Whyte.

“We had an incident at Church Corner where the red flags went out and we stopped the actual practice session itself,” Whyte told BBC Sport. 

Advertisement

Adding, “his injuries are not critically related, so he’s okay.”

It is understood that Johnston hit the safety bales at Church Corner in Portrush.

Johnston won last year’s Supersport class race on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha. 

Related posts:

McFaul back training with Derry ahead of Erne clash Early birthday present for Armstrong Glynn wins Premiership with Larne in debut season

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 3:08 pm May 11, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA