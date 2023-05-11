Lee Johnston airlifted to hospital from NW200

Fermanagh rider Lee Johnston has been airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast, following a crash in the Supersport qualifying session at the North West 200 today (Thursday).

Johnston’s injuries are ‘not critical’ according to Event Director, Mervyn Whyte.

“We had an incident at Church Corner where the red flags went out and we stopped the actual practice session itself,” Whyte told BBC Sport.

Adding, “his injuries are not critically related, so he’s okay.”

It is understood that Johnston hit the safety bales at Church Corner in Portrush.

Johnston won last year’s Supersport class race on his Ashcourt Racing Yamaha.