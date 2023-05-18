+44 (0)28 6632 2066
New measures to reduce the level of ammonia emissions from farms are being considered.

Last chance to apply to Environmental Farming Scheme

Posted: 10:13 am May 18, 2023

APPLICATIONS for funding under DAERA’s Environmental Farming Scheme (EFS) Higher Level is coming to an end this week.

There are just two days left to apply for the seventh tranche of the scheme, which is open for both new applicants and those with a tranche two of that is ending in December.

With such a tight time frame to apply, with the deadline this Friday, May 19th, Ulster Wildlife has offered to help anyone interested and provide in more details. Feel free to contact the local team at Fermanagh House.

EFS Higher Level provides payments to help bring the most important sites under favourable management, including land with environmental designations, such as Special Areas of Conservation (SAC), Areas of Special Scientific Interest (ASSI), and other areas of priority habitat.

To check if land is eligible, applicants should log on to the DAERA Online Services, under the Environmental Farming Scheme application, and view which fields are categorised as either Higher or Wider Level. Only those businesses with eligible ‘Higher’ fields will be able to submit an EFS Higher application.

Applications for tranche 7 EFS Higher must be submitted online before midnight on Friday 19 May 2023.

“If the number of applications exceeds the available resource, applications will be ranked and those providing the highest environmental benefit will be selected to proceed,” said a DAERA spokesman.

