+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFermanagh ‘never got official domestic abuse complaint’

Fermanagh ‘never got official domestic abuse complaint’

Posted: 5:03 pm May 15, 2023

THE GAA Fermanagh County Board has said it did not receive any ‘official complaints’ of domestic abuse about its former manager Rory Gallagher, who led the Erne county to the Ulster Championship Final in 2018.

The statement comes after Nicola Gallagher, the estranged wife of former Erne boss Gallagher, said she had made allegations against him to the board but it “did nothing”.

 “While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints,” said the statement on Monday.

Advertisement

“Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse. We echo the words of Ulster GAA; we encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”

 

 

 

Related posts:

McNally won’t change roaming policy Erne Integrated College board of governors resigns Enniskillen’s Ryan taking literary world by storm

To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 5:03 pm May 15, 2023
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA