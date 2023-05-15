Fermanagh ‘never got official domestic abuse complaint’

THE GAA Fermanagh County Board has said it did not receive any ‘official complaints’ of domestic abuse about its former manager Rory Gallagher, who led the Erne county to the Ulster Championship Final in 2018.

The statement comes after Nicola Gallagher, the estranged wife of former Erne boss Gallagher, said she had made allegations against him to the board but it “did nothing”.

“While we will not make any comment on specific allegation or allegations, we can state that Fermanagh GAA has never received any official complaints,” said the statement on Monday.

“Fermanagh GAA does not condone any form of domestic abuse. We echo the words of Ulster GAA; we encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community.”