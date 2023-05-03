+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HomeHeadlineErne Integrated College board of governors resigns

Erne Integrated College board of governors resigns

Posted: 10:22 am May 3, 2023
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com

 

THE principal of Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen, Jimmy Jackson-Ware, is understood to also have announced his plan to retire. 

As yet, no reason has been given to explain why all 11 governors have stood down. 

Erne Integrated College has more than 350 pupils and about 75 staff. 

It is not clear who will now be responsible for the management of the school. 

