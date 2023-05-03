Erne Integrated College board of governors resigns

THE principal of Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen, Jimmy Jackson-Ware, is understood to also have announced his plan to retire.
As yet, no reason has been given to explain why all 11 governors have stood down.
Erne Integrated College has more than 350 pupils and about 75 staff.
It is not clear who will now be responsible for the management of the school.
Posted: 10:22 am May 3, 2023