Entrepreneur Emma owes business growth to Workhouse Hub

LETTERBREEN entrepreneur, Emma Weaver, says the Workhouse Business Hub in Enniskillen has been a boon for her business.

Weaver was speaking at a business open day event at the hub where her company, Mental Wealth International, was one of the Workhouse’s first clients.

The facilities offered by the hub – which offered the use of meeting rooms, videolink connections for meetings and good old fashioned networking with other businesses using the Workhouse.

She said: “I’ve made true, genuine connections here with other businesses and now we’re able to support each other.

“Before I had access to the Workhouse’s facilities, it was harder for me to network. I often found I had to travel and you’re losing four or five hours of the day just travelling.

“This day that the Workhouse is hosting has seen people come from all over – which I think is really important because Fermanagh has a lot to offer.

“By coming here, I’ve already been able to upscale my existing knowledge as well as forming collaborations with other organisations and companies – my business has grown.

“Within the courtroom of the Workhouse, I am able to interact with people in the room and on the screen (via videolink).

“Some of my connections have been local. So if I was running a workshop, I can have local people in the room as well as people from Australia, for example, coming in a talking on the screen and be part of the event.

“I do have an office at home but you can’t really do what I’m able to do here at home. This place is accessible to everybody.”

As well as a vital part of her business, the Workhouse on May 16 is doubling up as a venue to launch Emma’s latest book.

She added: “This is my third book – called ‘Mental Wealth’ – and it’s being launched here. This book is a collaboration with other writers.

“I’ve worked in the mental health sector for over two decades – including in services across different areas of the Western Trust.

“The idea behind the concept of ‘mental wealth’ is to always be striving for it. Richness of the mind – so to speak – and to find fulfilment.

“Instead of being reactive to feeling mentally unwell, the book is about helping to maintain good mental health all the time. So if something does happen, you have the tools to deal with it.”