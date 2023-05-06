+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeNewsElection Debate: Ask a question

Election Debate: Ask a question

Posted: 4:39 pm May 6, 2023

On Thursday May 11 we’ll hold a local election debate in Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown with a number of this year’s local election candidates. If you’d like to attend you can follow this link to reserve your seats.

It has never been more important to engage with our local representatives, without a functioning Executive we are facing a cost of living crisis, our health care is under threat and our infrastructure is lacking.

If you have a question you’d like to submit to be put to the panel on the night please fill out the below form. We’ll ask as many as we can. The event will be streamed live via fermanaghherald.com

Advertisement

 

    Name*:

    Town/Village*:

    Email Address*:

    Topic area your question relates:*

    Your Quesion:*

    Advertisement



    Terms & Conditions

     

    Please tick here if you agree to the Fermanagh Herald contacting you via our weekly newsletter.

    Please tick here if you agree to the Ulster Herald contacting you via our weekly newsletter.

    Related posts:

    Newstalk gets ‘Down to Business’ in Enniskillen Huge rise in Fermanagh families relying on food banks Community ‘steps out’ for St Mary’s Primary School

    To read more.. Subscribe to current edition

    Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
    Any time | Any place | Anywhere

    SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
    and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
    Posted: 4:39 pm May 6, 2023
    Top
    Advertisement
    +44 (0)28 6632 2066
    advertising@fermanaghherald.com
    editor@fermanaghherald.com

    Copyright © 2023 — The Fermanagh Herald.
    All Rights Reserved.
    Part of the North-West News Group.

    The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
    Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA