Election Debate: Ask a question

On Thursday May 11 we’ll hold a local election debate in Mahon’s Hotel, Irvinestown with a number of this year’s local election candidates. If you’d like to attend you can follow this link to reserve your seats.

It has never been more important to engage with our local representatives, without a functioning Executive we are facing a cost of living crisis, our health care is under threat and our infrastructure is lacking.

If you have a question you’d like to submit to be put to the panel on the night please fill out the below form. We’ll ask as many as we can. The event will be streamed live via fermanaghherald.com

Name*: Town/Village*: Email Address*: Topic area your question relates:* --- Health Infrastructure Economy The Executive Your Quesion:*



