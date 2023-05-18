+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Declan McCusker

‘Destiny is still in our own hands’, says McCusker

Posted: 8:31 am May 18, 2023
By Mark McGoldrick
m.mcgoldrick@fermanaghherald.com

Fermanagh captain Declan McCusker said the Erne men have to learn from the second half performance on Sunday if they are to achieve their goal of coming top of their Tailteann Cup group.

“We should have managed it (the game) out,” said the Ederney man, “we had enough time and we still had the lead and we should have managed it out, but we didn’t and we have to learn from that.”

Even though Fermanagh led by six points at half time, McCusker, who came on as a substitute with 20 minutes left to play, was not pleased with the first half performance by the Erne men.

“In the first half, we went dead for 15 minutes,” said the Fermanagh speedster.

“We started really well, we had a bit of control and then nothing really happened for 10 or 15 minutes and they tag on a point or two and we were kind of stale or something.”

